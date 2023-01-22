News   /   Russia   /   France

Russia vows to retaliate after Paris freezes bank accounts of RT's French subsidiary

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)
File photo shows the logo of RT France at the studios of the Russian broadcaster during a press visit in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris. (Photo by Reuters)

Russia says it will take retaliatory measures against a move by France to freeze the bank accounts of Russia Today's French offshoot, RT France.

"The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," Russia's TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted an unnamed Russian Foreign Ministry source as saying on Saturday.

The measure "will be remembered," the source added, denouncing Paris for "terrorizing Russian journalists."

RT France, which had been already banned from broadcasting, announced closure of its accounts across the French banking system on Friday.

The French finance ministry confirmed the development, claiming that the accounts were blocked in line with the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia over Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The channel's director in France, Xenia Fedorova announced in a statement posted on Twitter that the measure had followed years of harassment by French authorities.

"After five years of harassment, the authorities in power have achieved their goal: the closure of RT France," she wrote.

EU authorities had in March last year banned RT and fellow Russian broadcaster Sputnik from transmitting in the EU bloc or online, accusing them of acting as mouthpieces for Kremlin "disinformation."

'Channel to close down'

Russia Today, meanwhile, cited Fedorova as saying that the recent measure had made it impossible for RT France to continue its operations.

She denounced the move as an "arbitrary measure" that amounted to censorship, adding, "Although, RT France is not on the sanctions list and has the right to operate in France, such a decision practically paralyzes our activities."

The accounts freeze was part of the latest European Union sanctions against Russia. The sanctions package is the ninth to be imposed on Russia since the onset of the war.

Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, RT has expanded with channels and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Russia says it started the military campaign in order to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to "de-Nazify" its neighbor.

Moscow has said the West piling sanctions on Russia and its pumping Ukraine full of arms would only serve to prolong the conflict, and preclude dialog.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Russia France Europe
Russia claims capture of town near Ukraine's strategic city of Bakhmut

Russia claims capture of town near Ukraine's strategic city of Bakhmut

 Russian envoy: Evidence shows US secretly sponsoring Daesh in Afghanistan

Russian envoy: Evidence shows US secretly sponsoring Daesh in Afghanistan

 US announces whopping $2.5bn in new military aid for Ukraine

US announces whopping $2.5bn in new military aid for Ukraine

UK public employees march on PM's office as austerity, cost-of-living crisis bite

VIDEO | Press TV's news headlines

US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom

VIDEO | High school students hold rally in Rome against school system

VIDEO | Peru arrests over 200 people, closes Machu Picchu tourist hub as protests rage on

Local media: Burkina Faso wants French troops out within month

US default could ‘cause a global financial crisis’: Yellen

VIDEO | Tens of thousands hold biggest protest ever against Israel's extremist cabinet

MORE
US advises Ukraine to wait on offensive against Russia: Official
US advises Ukraine to wait on offensive against Russia: Official
NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine despite Russia’s warnings
NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine despite Russia’s warnings
Russia claims capture of town near Ukraine's strategic city of Bakhmut
Russia claims capture of town near Ukraine's strategic city of Bakhmut
Press TV News Roku