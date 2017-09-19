At least nine civilians have been killed when Saudi military aircraft carried out an airstrike against a residential area in Yemen as the Saudi regime presses ahead with an atrocious military campaign against its crisis-hit southern neighbor.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said four women and five children lost their lives on Tuesday, when Saudi fighter jets bombarded a residential building in the Kushar district of the northwestern province of Hajjah, located approximately 130 kilometers northwest of the capital Sana’a, Arabic-language al-Arabi news website reported.

The sources identified the victims as members of the same family.

Later in the day, Yemeni troopers and allied fighters from Popular Committees fired a medium-range Qaher M2 ballistic missile at a gathering of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to resigned president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the al-Hazm district of the northern province of Jawf.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties among the mercenaries and the extent of damage inflicted on their military hardware.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

People visit a graveyard allocated for Houthi Ansarullah fighters killed in the ongoing Yemeni conflict in the northwestern city of Sa’ada, Yemen, on September 3, 2017. (Photo by Reuters)

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The Saudi war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization and Yemen’s Health Ministry, the country’s cholera outbreak, the worst on record in terms of its rapid spread, has infected 612,703 people and killed 2,048 since it began in April, with some districts still reporting sharp rises in new cases.

The United Nations also says the Saudi war has left some 17 million Yemenis hungry, nearly seven million facing famine, and about 16 million almost without access to water or sanitation.