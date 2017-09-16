Saudi Arabia's airstrikes have killed 12 civilians, including women and children, and injured five others in Yemen’s central province of Ma'rib.

The strikes hit Harib al-Qaramish district, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday. There are no more details available yet regarding the attack.

Saudi Arabia along with its allies -- Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Sudan-- has been pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate the former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

Yemenis search under the rubble of a house destroyed in a Saudi-led airstrike in the capital Sana’a on August 25, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

The Saudi war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic across Yemen.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization and Yemen’s Health Ministry, the country’s cholera outbreak, the worst on record in terms of its rapid spread, has infected 612,703 people and killed 2,048 since it began in April, with some districts still reporting sharp rises in new cases.

The United Nations also says the Saudi war has left some 17 million Yemenis hungry, nearly seven million facing famine, and about 16 million almost without access to water or sanitation.