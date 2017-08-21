The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it has used weaponized unmanned aerial vehicles to strike the positions of the Daesh Takfiri terrorists in the strategic and mountainous region of Qalamoun close to the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s media bureau announced in a statement on Monday that it had deployed the drones to hit Daesh positions, bunkers and fortifications in the area, located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Video footage released by the media unit, seemingly taken from a drone, showed two types of missiles, one of them with a tail fin, cruising towards the ground and subsequent explosions as they struck the designated targets.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah’s media bureau reported that the Lebanese resistance fighters and Syrian government forces had wrested complete control over Shoubat al-Dowab and Shoubat Beit Shuker heights in the western outskirts of Qalamoun.

It added that Hezbollah fighters and Syrian army soldiers were in control of the strategic Qornat Shoubat Aakko district near al-Jarajir village in Syria’s southwestern province of Rif Dimashq.

This Saturday, July 29, 2017 photo, shows Hezbollah fighters sitting on their army vehicle at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked militants near the Lebanon-Syria border. (Photo by AP)

On Saturday, Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an operation to purge Qalamoun from Daesh terrorists.

Hezbollah launched a major push on July 21 to clear both sides of Lebanon's border with Syria of “armed terrorists.”

In August 2014, the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh terrorist groups overran Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces. They took 30 soldiers hostage, most of whom have been released.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several Daesh attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.

The movement has accused Israel of supporting Takfiri terrorists operating in the Middle East.

Israel, which continues to occupy Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms and Syria’s Golan Heights, is widely reported to be offering medical help to Takfiri terrorists injured in Syria. In December 2015, British newspaper the Daily Mail said Israel had saved the lives of more than 2,000 Takfiri militants since 2013.