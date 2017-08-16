The Lebanese military has managed to wrest control of several areas near the Syrian border in its latest push against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group operating in the region.

The fresh army advances took place on the outskirts of Lebanon’s northeastern village of Ras Baalbek on Wednesday, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

The gains came following missile and artillery attacks on Daesh positions in Ras Baalbek as well as the nearby town of al-Qaa and the village of al-Fakiha.

Over the past days, the Lebanese army has been targeting the Daesh hideouts along the Syrian border.

Recently, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah concluded a joint campaign with the Syrian army at the highlands of Arsal to dislodge terrorists from the area.

The militants of al-Nusra Front, now known as Fateh al-Sham, withdrew following a series of consecutive defeats that forced them to agree to a ceasefire deal.

The picture taken on July 29, 2017 shows fighters of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement sitting in all-terrain-vehicles in a mountainous area around the Lebanese town of Arsal along the border with Syria. (By AFP)

On Monday, the last remaining militants were evacuated to Syria under the truce agreement.

Arsal was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when militants managed to overrun the town for a brief period.

Hezbollah has played a critical role in campaigns against militants along Lebanon's border and fought for years alongside Syrian army troops against terrorists wreaking havoc in the Arab country.