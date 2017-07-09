An Israeli settler has reportedly run over and injured a pregnant Palestinian woman in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the 28-year-old victim, identified as Abeer Bassam Joubarah, was walking along the main road next to al-Arroub refugee camp, located 15 kilometers south of Bethlehem, on Sunday morning when she was struck by a settler's vehicle, Arabic-language Safa news network reported.

Palestinian medics quickly rushed to the scene and provided the injured woman with first aid treatment before transferring her to al-Mezan hospital in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron), where doctors described the Palestinian woman’s injuries as moderate.

The incident happened only two days after Palestinian security sources said a 37-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Omar Ahmad Issa, was run over in the town of al-Khader, located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) west of Bethlehem, at around 4 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), while riding his motorcycle near a checkpoint leading to the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri later said Issa was critically injured in the crash and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them largely going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have even resulted in fatalities.

On May 3, an Israeli settler deliberately ran over an eight-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Laith Yousif Shatat, as the child was standing outside his school in the eastern part of Yatta city, located approximately 8 kilometers south of al-Khalil.

Murad Samir al-Razam, 4, was run over in the center of al-Khalil, situated 30 kilometers south of Jerusalem al-Quds, on April 30. The Israeli driver fled the scene after the incident.

The Palestinian child was taken to the Governmental Hospital in al-Khalil to receive medical treatment.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.