Israel says that it plans to give the greenlight on 800 new settler units in East Jerusalem al-Quds by the end of next month.

Al-Quds’ municipality said the new units will be approved for the Jewish regions of the city in an upcoming planning committee meeting, along with another 114 units in Muslim neighborhoods.

The city’s mayor, Nir Barkat, also released a statement stressing that the construction in al-Quds is "essential, important and will continue full force."

After approval, the new units will become the first to be constructed since US President Donald Trump called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit settlement activities, and will also hinder the so-called peace talks.

US President Donald Trump (C-R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), along with their wives, First Lady Melania Trump (C-L) and Sara Netanyahu (L), pose at the White House in Washington, DC, February 15, 2017.

On Monday, Israeli media announced that the Tel Aviv regime was expected to approve a series of plans to build thousands of new settler units in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Such construction constitutes a blatant violation of international law. The Geneva Conventions ban construction on occupied land. About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The last round of the Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories.