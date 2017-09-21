Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has censured US President Donald Trump’s latest hostile comments against the Iranian nation at the UN as “ugly”, "foolish” and “sheer lies.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a meeting with members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Thursday.

The statements by the US president did not bring any pride to the American nation, said Ayatollah Khamenei. “The American elite should be ashamed of having such a president.”

“That foolish, extremely ugly and hideous speech by the US president, with its gangster and cowboy language fraught with sheer lies, stems from their fury, frustration and light-headedness,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Washington’s anger is also rooted in its failure to advance its agenda in the West Asia region, where Iran has played an influential, dignified and successful role.

“The presence and influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran caused the plots and intentions of the US and the Zionist regime [of Israel] to fail in the region, and that is the reason for their anger,” the Leader added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei receives officials of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Tehran, September 21, 2017. (Photo by khamenei.ir)

The Americans have over the past many years pursued a so-called “New Middle East” and “Greater Middle East” plan for West Asia, with its focus on Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“But they faced defeat in all the three countries,” emphasized the Leader.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump accused Iran of engaging in “destabilizing activities” in the region. He claimed that Iran’s “support for terror is in stark contrast to the recent commitments of many of its neighbors to fight terrorism and halt its financing.”

Trump also denounced Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers as “an embarrassment” that Washington may abandon.

However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during his own UN speech, fired back at the US president for his “ignorant and spiteful” comments against his nation.

Rouhani said the “ignorant, ugly, spiteful literature of the US president, which was full of false information and groundless allegations, against the Iranian nation” were beneath the dignity of the United Nations.