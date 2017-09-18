The United States has inaugurated a permanent military base in Israel, poised as “the first ever stationary unit” there.

Brigadier General Zvika Haimovitch told reporters Monday that this is the first time the US flag is flying in an Israeli military base, further praising the “historic and exciting” inauguration.

The base is purportedly located inside the Israeli air force’s Mashabim air base, west of the towns of Dimona and Yerucham.

“Due to the close cooperation between us and the American forces in the field of air defense, as well as the extensive experience accumulated by the Aerial Defense Division, it was decided that the first permanent base of the American Army would be established at the School of Air Defense,” Haimovitch said.

He stated that that the base “represents the long-standing partnership, the strategic commitment between the armies and the militaries,” while it “adds another layer to the security” against what he described as “the threats of rocket or missile fire.”

Israeli Colonel Liran Cohen (L) and Colonel David Shank, of the US 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, cut the ribbon to open the American military base in Israel, inside the Mashabim Air Base, on September 18, 2017. (Photo via the Israeli military)

'Base within a base'

Several dozen American soldiers are expected to be stationed at the military base in southern Israel in order to operate American systems not Israeli ones, stressed the general.

The US military’s European Command (EUCOM) will be tasked to operate the “base within a base.”

Washington has also been providing Israel with $3.8 billions annually since a 2007 agreement with the administration of former President George W. Bush.

Washington’s massive support for the Zionist regime comes despite the international condemnation of Tel Aviv’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Based on a September 2016 agreement, the US will be bankrolling Israel's military spending to the tune of around $38 billion dollars effective from 2019 for the next 10 years.

Since World War II, Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance.