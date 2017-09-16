Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has demanded that the European Union pile up pressure on the US to force it to comply with its commitments under the historic nuclear agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We expect the European Union to first of all, completely implement the JCPOA and secondly, exert pressure on the US to live up to its commitments under the JCPOA and to give them a strong message,” Rouhani said during a meeting with President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Siegfried Bracke in Tehran on Saturday.

He emphasized that all signatories to the JCPOA must abide by the deal, saying Iran and the P5+1 group of countries had managed to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program in 2015 through negotiations and this could serve as a model to solve other complicated regional and international issues.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

The Iranian chief executive added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the only body entrusted with verifying the Islamic Republic’s adherence to the agreement.

“Based on the agency’s reports, the Islamic Republic of Iran has delivered on its promises under the JCPOA,” Rouhani pointed out.

In his latest report released on September 11, the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano once again confirmed that Iran had lived up to its commitments under the JCPOA.

“The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA are being implemented,” Amano said in his introductory statement to the Board of Governors.

Rouhani further expressed Iran’s determination to make use of the appropriate opportunities made available after the implementation of the JCPOA to improve its relations with the EU member states, including Belgium.

Tehran seeks to expand its relations with the 28-member bloc, the Iranian president said, adding, “Undoubtedly, the two sides can make the utmost use of the existing circumstances to serve their nations’ interests.”

Rouhani also pointed to the ongoing sensitive situation in the region and across the world and the fight against terrorism and said, “Terrorist acts in Tehran and Brussels mean that the two countries have a common enemy and must have cooperation and interaction with each other in countering this woe.”

‘Belgium to press EU to implement JCPOA’

The top Belgian parliamentarian, for his part, said the JCPOA was a very important agreement for Iran and the EU and added that his country would make efforts to press the bloc to comply with the agreement.

Bracke also expressed his country’s resolve to promote all-out ties with Iran and remove the obstacles in the way of enhanced trade and economic cooperation, including in the banking sector.

He also commended Iran’s leading role in the region and said Brussels was determined to boost close cooperation with Tehran in the campaign against terrorism.

Instrumental use of terrorism leads to its spread: Shamkhani

Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that the instrumental use of terrorism by certain Western countries for their own interests had resulted in the spillover of terror to the heart of Europe.

In a meeting with the president of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, Shamkhani warned about the consequences of efforts by some regional and Western countries to arm, train and support terrorist groups.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani (R) shakes hands with President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Siegfried Bracke in Tehran on September 16, 2017. (Photo by Tasnim news agency)

He emphasized that the recent events in Europe showed that the instrumental use of terrorism by certain countries in Iraq and Syria had led to the spillover of this ominous phenomenon into the heart of Europe, which cannot be controlled.

The SNSC secretary said US threats against Iran would never have any impact on the principled policies of the Islamic Republic vis-à-vis regional issues, development of defense capabilities and the continuation of Tehran’s support for the oppressed people.

Iran, anchor of stability in region: Bracke

For his part, Bracke hailed Iran’s efforts in the battle against terrorism across the region and described the Islamic Republic as the anchor of stability in the Middle East.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (R) and President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Siegfried Bracke attend a joint press conference in Tehran on September 16, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

The president of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, who is on an official visit to Tehran at the head of a parliamentary delegation, also held a meeting and attended a joint press conference with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar.