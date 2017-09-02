Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says cooperation between Iran and South Africa can play a prominent role in promoting peace and stability across the world.

“Iran and South Africa can make valuable efforts for [improving] international peace and stability and [serving] the interests of developing countries through joint cooperation in international circles,” Rouhani said in a meeting with South Africa’s Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete in Tehran on Saturday.

He added that the two countries share a stance on many regional and international issues and have “good and effective” cooperation in international organizations.

The Iranian chief executive praised growing relations between Tehran and Pretoria, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s will is to strengthen all-out relations with African countries, particularly South Africa.”

Rouhani also voiced Iran's support for the bolstering of cooperation with South Africa in various economic fields, including mining, energy, tourism and banking, expressing Tehran’s readiness to export technical and engineering services to Pretoria.

Need for enhanced international cooperation

For her part, the speaker of South Africa’s National Assembly said her country shares views with Iran on many international issues and stressed the importance of developing cooperation with the purpose of promoting global peace and friendship.

Mbete said Pretoria is determined to strengthen cooperation with Tehran in all areas.

Iran-South Africa cooperation on anti-terror fight

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the Islamic Republic and South Africa are cooperating with each other in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Mbete, Larijani added that the two countries could boost cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemistry, transportation and investment.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (R) and South Africa’s Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete attend a joint press conference following a meeting in Tehran on September 2, 2017. (Photo by ICANA)

The top Iranian parliamentarian expressed hope that Mbete’s visit to Tehran would pave the way for boosting mutual ties, particularly in trade.

Iran’s membership to BRICS

The speaker of the South African parliament said her country is willing to make all efforts to help Iran join BRICS, the association of five major emerging national economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mbete praised Iran’s achievements in the field of education, adding that Tehran can play an influential role in a forum like BRICS.