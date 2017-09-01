Brazilian President Michel Temer has arrived in China ahead of next week's summit of the BRICS countries to review economic ties.

Upon arrival on Friday, Temer met with his Chinese counterpart.

President Xi Jinping greeted Temer with full honors at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the heart of Beijing.

In remarks at the beginning of their meeting, Xi said bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and finance had grown. He pointed to China's new investment in Brazil in the fields of power, agriculture, infrastructure and others.

"The Brazil-China relationship has global strategic significance and the two countries should deepen their cooperation and proceed ahead in harmony," Xi said. "I fully concur with this and wish to endeavor with you to bring it to fruition."

Temer said before his departure that he saw China as a major investor in Brazilian airports, shipping terminals and other infrastructure.

Temer has been seeking ways to revive the economy and China is a huge market for Brazilian food and natural resource exports.

The Brazilian president expressed confidence in the success of the Ninth Summit of BRICS.

BRICS summit

China is hosting the BRICS summit in the eastern coastal city of Xiamen from September 3 to 5.

In addition to China and Brazil, the summit also includes the leaders of Russia, India and South Africa.

In this photograph released by the Indian Press Information Bureau on October 16, 2016, (from left to right) Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a photo at the BRICS Summit in Goa, India. (Photo by AFP)

Taken together, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, cover 40 percent of the world’s population and more than 25 percent of the world’s land.

Economists believe these countries are emerging superstars that will most likely dominate the global economy.