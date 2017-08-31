A bomb placed in a garbage container has exploded in the western Turkish city of Izmir, wounding at least eight people on a shuttle bus nearby.

The explosion took place in Izmir’s Buca district on Thursday around 0500 GMT, the Turkish media said.

According to the reports, suspected terrorists reportedly detonated the bomb as the bus was passing by.

Television images showed the shattered windows of the shuttle bus and other damaged vehicles near the explosion site.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police launched an investigation to find the perpetrators of the attack.

In January, an explosion struck near a courthouse in Izmir, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded. The Turkish government blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the attack.

Over the past few years, Turkey has seen a rise in terror attacks targeting civilians and security forces. Most of the assaults were claimed either by the PKK militants or Daesh terrorists.

Turkish cities and towns were struck by terror attacks over 20 times in 2016 alone.