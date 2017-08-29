The United States has censured as “absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible,” North Korea’s latest launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, saying “enough is enough.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley made the remarks on Tuesday, after Pyongyang’s reported projectile flew 2,700 kilometers over northern Japan before reaching the Pacific Ocean, prompting Tokyo to warn residents of northern Hokkaido Island to take cover.

“No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130 million people in Japan. It’s unacceptable,” Haley said, adding that, North Korea has “violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we’ve had and so I think something serious has to happen.”

The US ambassador further noted that the missile launch was “absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible,” also declaring "enough is enough.”

Pedestrians watch the news on a huge screen displaying a map of Japan (R) and the Korean Peninsula, in Tokyo on August 29, 2017, following a North Korean missile test that passed over Japan. (Photo by AFP)

Describing the launch over its territory as an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat," Japan vowed to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

The recent move also prompted a UN Security Council emergency session at the request of Washington and Tokyo.

The Security Council denounced North Korea's latest provocative move against Japan on Tuesday, unanimously calling on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear missile program.

"The Security Council stresses that these DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states," the 15-nation body said in a statement. "The Security Council expresses its grave concern that the DPRK is, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermining regional peace and stability."

The council also demanded that North Korea "abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and immediately cease all related activities."

Early on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that "all options" are on the table when it comes to dealing with the country.

Trump intensified his rhetoric against North Korea earlier this month, saying a military option against North Korea is "locked and loaded." The US president also issued another apocalyptic warning to North Korea, saying his previous threat to hit the country with American "fire and fury" maybe "wasn't tough enough."

This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting the Command of the Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location on August 14, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Pyongyang in response said that it would launch missiles into the waters near the US Pacific island of Guam, where US military troops are stationed and some 160,000 US citizens live.

The US is against North Korea’s nuclear weapons but Pyongyang says it will not give up on its nuclear deterrence unless Washington ends its hostile policy toward the country and dissolves the US-led UN command in South Korea. Thousands of US soldiers are stationed in South Korea and Japan.