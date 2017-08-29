A convoy of buses carrying Takfiri Daesh terrorists and their families has reached an exchange point in eastern Syria as part of a ceasefire deal to evacuate the Lebanese-Syrian border region.

The media bureau of Hezbollah Operations Command reported on Tuesday that the terrorists would be transferred to Daesh-held territory in exchange for the return of the bodies of Lebanese soldiers kidnapped in 2014 and ultimately slain by Daesh.

The evacuation of the militants was made possible under a truce agreement between Daesh on the one side and the Lebanese army, the Syrian military, and the Hezbollah resistance movement on the other side.

On August 19, the Lebanese military launched an anti-terror operation on the Syrian border. Hezbollah and the Syrian army also started a simultaneous offensive against Daesh from in Syria’s western Qalamoun region.

The ceasefire deal, which took effect on August 27, ended the anti-terror campaigns on the Syria-Lebanese border.

Last month, Hezbollah concluded a joint counter-terrorism campaign with the Syrian army at Lebanon’s highlands of Arsal.

The militants of the al-Nusra Front group withdrew from Arsal following a series of consecutive defeats that forced them to agree to a ceasefire deal.

The agreement saw around 8,000 militants and refugees transported to a Daesh-held Syrian region in return for the release of five captured Hezbollah fighters.