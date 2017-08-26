In yet another blow to the administration of US President Donald Trump, his deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets report.

According to the Federalist newspaper, which cited multiple sources familiar with the situation, the national security and counterterrorism expert wrote a letter in which he announced his resignation over his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to the Federalist.

"As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People's House," he added.

Gorka is another official who has resigned after Trump’s inflammatory remarks about a violent incident in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

On August 12, a man linked to white supremacist groups ran over a group of counter-protesters during a gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville, killing one woman and injuring some 20 others.

Trump stirred a firestorm by refusing to blame the violence on white supremacists and saying that both sides were at fault.

His flip-flopping on Charlottesville prompted a wave of resignations on two high-profile White House advisory boards, leading Trump to officially disband both.

Every member of the White House arts committee also resigned over the issue.

In the wake of Charlottesville, four in ten Americans support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, according to a new poll.

According to the new poll recently released by the Public Religion Research Institute, 40 percent of Americans back impeaching Trump, compared to 30 percent who said the same in February.