A "terrorist” who attacked two soldiers in central Brussels has been shot dead, federal prosecutors say.

Soldiers opened fire on the assailant after he stabbed the two officers on Friday afternoon.

"We believe that it is a terrorist attack," said a prosecutor's office spokeswoman, noting that the assailant "is dead."

Based on the descriptions provided by the spokeswoman, the assault bore the hallmarks of the terror attacks conducted by Takfiri terrorists.

According to federal prosecutors, who have opened a terror probe into the case, one of the soldiers was “slightly” wounded during the battle.

Forensic police search the house of a terror suspect in Brussels on June 21, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Belgium has been on high alert since Daesh bombers attacked Brussels’ airport and metro in March 2016, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds more.

In June this year, Belgian police said they had “neutralized” a suspect with gunfire after an explosion took place near him in Brussels' central train station.

The Daesh Takfiri group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, started taking on Europe in 2015, a year after the onset of its campaigns of bloodshed and destruction in the Arab countries.