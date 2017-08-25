Japan says it has expressed concerns through diplomatic channels to Beijing after six Chinese bombers flew close to the Japanese territory on route to the Pacific Ocean.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said during a press briefing on Friday that Tokyo voiced its concerns over the flyovers on Thursday.

"It was the first time we have recorded Chinese military aircraft flying this route," he added.

Tokyo said the Chinese bombers flying from the East China Sea passed close to its territories on route to the Pacific Ocean, but did not enter Japanese airspace.

In response, Chinese defense ministry said on Friday that nothing will stop the country’s air force from carrying out long-range “normal" drills, which were carried out in accordance with international law.

The ministry said that the Chinese air force was carrying out long-range exercises on Thursday. The ministry, however, did not give details about where the drills took place.

Chinese J-15 fighter jets are pictured on the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier during military drills in the East China Sea on December 23, 2016. (Photo by AFP)

“No matter what obstructions are encountered, the Chinese air force will carry on as before; no matter who flies with us, the Chinese air force will fly a lot and as normal!" the ministry added.

China is locked in a territorial dispute with Japan over the uninhabited yet strategically-important island group in the East China Sea. Ties deteriorated after Tokyo nationalized part of the resource-rich islands in 2012.

Beijing maintains that it has indisputable sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyus in China. Tokyo regards them as a part of its territory.

China is also involved in maritime disputes in the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, where Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei also have overlapping claims.