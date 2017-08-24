The message that the unprecedented mass rally held in Sana’a Thursday in solidarity with the Yemeni army and the Ansarullah movement carries is that the fight against the Saudi aggression will continue with tens of thousands ready on the front line, says a political expert.

In an interview with Press TV on Thursday, Hussain al-Bukhaiti pointed to recent media reports aimed at portraying divergence and fight among the Yemeni coalition fighting the Saudi aggression.

On Thursday, demonstrators came to Sana'a from different provinces across Yemen to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of General People's Congress (GPC) of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saleh has joined forces with the Houthi Ansarullah movement and the Yemeni army to defend the country against the Saudi aggression.

Referring to the events, the expert said Saudi news outlets had claimed an infighting between the Houthis and the GPC, presuming that Saudi-backed militants could destroy their coalition in Sana’a but the Thursday rally proved them wrong.

He touched on Saleh's call on GPC members to go and fight the ongoing Saudi aggression, because the former president thought that "the reason of this war is to separate the country."

Houthi fighters, allied Yemeni army factions, and forces loyal to Saleh have been jointly fighting back the Saudi-led war, which has been accompanied by a naval and aerial blockade on Yemen.

The Saudi-led war has so far killed over 12,000 people in the impoverished state, left 70 percent of the country’s 27 million population in desperate need of humanitarian aid, and caused the worst cholera outbreak in the world in Yemen.