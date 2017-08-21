Iraqi government forces have managed to seize back five villages near Tal Afar as they are battling the Daesh Takfiri terrorists in joint operations with allied fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units to push the terrorists out of the northern city.

The commander of Tal Afar Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, announced in a statement on Monday that members of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) had liberated the villages of Tal Rahal, Jabbara, Hussein Idris, Mullah, and Majid southwest of the city, located 63 kilometers west of Mosul, Arabic-language Shafaaq news agency reported.

Separately, Captain Ali Ahmad al-Hindawi of the Federal Police said security forces had destroyed 13 tunnels on the southern outskirts of Tal Afar.

He added that Daesh militants were using the tunnels to freely move into and out of Tal Afar and targeting military units.

Fighters from Popular Mobilization Units fire against the Daesh Takfiri militants on the outskirts of Tal Afar, Iraq, on August 20, 2017. (Photo by Reuters)

Meanwhile, the media bureau of Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha'abi, stated that volunteer fighters and the 9th Armored Division of the Iraqi Army had established full control over the route linking Tal Afar to Mosul.

Additionally, the artillery unit of the 26th Brigade of Hashd al-Sha'abi targeted the important positions of Daesh terrorists in al-Hassan Koi district, killing and injuring scores of the Takfiris.

The shelling resulted in the death of two militant commanders identified as Abu Yusuf al-Russi and Abu Younis Azeri, and destruction of a communications center.

Iraqi forces must rescue Izadi abductees trapped in Tal Afar

Moreover, an Izadi politician has urged Iraqi army troops and their allies to quickly rescue many members of the Kurdish minority, who are believed to be held captive in Tal Afar by Daesh militants.

Vian Dakhil said the fate of children who have been kidnapped, sold or had their identities changed was of particular concern.

Iraqi forces, backed by fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units, advance towards the city of Tal Afar, the main remaining stronghold of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, after the government announced the beginning of an operation to retake it from the extremists, on August 21, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

“We ask the leaders of the military and security forces to take precautions regarding the large number of kidnapped Izadis still present in Tal Afar and its surrounding villages,” Dakhil said in a statement.

She also called upon the advancing Iraqi force to rescue the enslaved Izadis “as soon as possible.”

Dakhil asked for the rescued Izadis to be separated from other fleeing civilians and not to be sent to refugee camps.