US President Donald Trump has named 28-year-old Hope Hicks as the interim White House communications director to take over the position vacated by the controversial Anthony Scaramucci.

“Hope Hicks will work with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and all of the communications team and serve as the Interim White House Communications Director,” a white House official said in a statement to Politico on Wednesday.

Hicks is the fifth person to take the job under Trump and the youngest in US history since the position was created back in 1969.

Trump's longest-serving aide also worked as his press secretary on the campaign trail.

“We will make an announcement on a permanent communications director at the appropriate time,” the official added.

Ahead of taking the new post, Hicks served as the White House director of strategic communications.

Anthony Scaramucci arrives at Long Island MacArthur Airport to deliver remarks on law enforcement at Suffolk Community College in Ronkonkoma, New York July 28, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Her predecessor was dismissed by the president less than two weeks after taking the post, yet Scaramucci played a key role in the dismissal of then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“Hope is a terrific person and will do a great job. Wishing her the best,” Scaramucci said.

According to Trump, Hicks has a “very good judgment.”

“She will often give advice, and she’ll do it in a very low-key manner, so it doesn’t necessarily come in the form of advice. But it’s delivered very nicely,' the president said in February.