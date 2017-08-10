Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has highlighted the threat posed by terror outfits to the regional and global stability, urging joint cooperation to combat the scourge.

In separate messages sent to the heads of the Pakistani houses of parliament on Thursday, Larijani condemned recent terrorist attacks in the city of Lahore, the capital of the Punjab province.

“The occurrence of terrorist attacks once again reminds all of the serious threat posed by terrorist groups to security and stability of the region and the world and proves the need for cooperation among all countries for an all-out fight against the scourge,” he said.

The top Iranian parliamentarian further stressed that the Islamic Republic, itself a victim of terror, stands by Pakistan to battle terrorism as a common threat.

Pakistani residents watch the site of a bomb explosion in Lahore on August 8, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

On Monday, at least 34 people were injured when a powerful truck-bomb explosion hit Lahore’s Bund Road area.

It came two weeks after at least 26 people, including nine policemen, were killed and 58 others wounded in another bombing in the Pakistani city's Kot Lakhpat neighborhood. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the incident.

Bomb blasts by militants are common in Pakistan, especially in tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. However, attacks in Lahore have become less frequent recently.