The Kremlin says it agrees with US President Donald Trump's view posted on Twitter on Thursday that relations between Washington and Moscow were at a very dangerous low.

"We fully share this opinion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's view.

Peskov added that the danger facing the countries "may lie in a deficit of interaction and cooperation in those matters which are vitally important for our two countries and peoples."

On Thursday, President Trump warned on Twitter that Washington's ties with Moscow were at "an all-time & very dangerous low," and blamed Congress for the situation, a day after he reluctantly signed into law a sanctions bill against Russia.

This file photo shows US President Donald Trump during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC.

Russia said the fresh US sanctions were tantamount to a "full-scale trade war" and destroy prospects for better relations with Washington.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the new sanctions showed that the Trump administration was completely powerless. “The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way."

Peskov also censured on Friday the ongoing investigation into Trump’s alleged “collusion” with Russia to beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential race, calling it "Russiagate," a reference to the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon, a former president of the United States.

"We have many times talked about the complete absurdity and lack of basis for so-called Russiagate," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman added.

Trump's desire for better ties with Moscow has been hampered by accusations from US intelligence agencies that Russia operated a series of high-profile cyber attacks to change the outcome of the November 8 presidential election in favor of Trump.