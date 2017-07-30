A car bomb blast has left at least five people dead and more than a dozen others wounded in the Somali capital city, Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred near the Waberi district police station along the busy Mecca al-Mukarram road, the busiest street in Mogadishu, on Sunday.

Rescue workers and civilians at the blast scene carried bloodied bodies and injured victims to hospitals.

Most of the blast victims were civilians.

The blast occurred amid a traffic jam while soldiers were searching cars at a nearby intersection.

The scene of a car bomb attack near the Waberi district police station in Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 22, 2017 (photo by AFP)

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militants often carry out deadly bombings in Mogadishu against targets such as hotels and checkpoints.

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said no such blast had occurred in the capital for a month.

Last month, an attacker drove an explosive-laden car into the wall of the same Waberi district police station, which left seven people dead and 12 others injured.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for that bombing.