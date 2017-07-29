Saudi security forces have killed at least two young men in a besieged town in the kingdom’s Shia-populated Eastern Province, as the Riyadh regime continues its heavy-tactics crackdown there, targeting dissidents.

According to local activists in the volatile town of Awamiyah, Saudi snipers shot dead Ali Mahdi al-Sobeiti and Hussain Abdullah al-Sobeiti on the road to an Awamiyah suburb on Saturday. They added that the Saudi sharpshooters targeted any moving object in areas on roads around the restive town.

Local media say over 30 people have been killed and many others wounded in over 80 days of tension in Awamiyah, as the regime takes a series of security measures against Shia civilians there.

During the past few days at least seven civilians have lost their lives after Saudi security forces launched an attack on the town.

Awamiyah has witnessed an increase in anti-regime protests and an ensuing crackdown as Riyadh has insisted on destroying al-Mosara, claiming the neighborhood's narrow streets have become a hideout for militants believed to be behind attacks on security forces in the region.

Security forces equipped with heavy weapons have been deployed in Awamiyah since May 10, following fierce clashes between the regime forces and locals protesting against the destruction.

Bulldozers escorted by heavily armored military vehicles have demolished several houses, business and historical sites across the Shia-majority region over the past few weeks.

Since February 2011, Saudi Arabia has stepped up security measures in the Shia-dominated Eastern Province, which has been rocked by anti-regime demonstrations, with protesters demanding free speech, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the Saudi regime. Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism law so as to repress pro-democracy movements.