Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says pro-government fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, will take part in a planned offensive to recapture the northern city of Tal Afar from the Daesh terrorist group.

Speaking at a youth meeting on Saturday, Abadi said the government and security commanders have devised a plan to dislodge Daesh from Tal Afar, located 63 kilometers west of Mosul, which requires participation of security personnel as well as Hashd al-Sha’abi and tribal fighters, Arabic-language Nabaa news agency reported.

He added that the Iraqi nation, through complete commitment to its unity, could overcome sectarian and ethnic divisions.

“The entire world is breathing a sigh of relief now that Iraqis have chopped Daesh's head off. The international community threw its weight behind Iraq in the fight against terrorism, because it found the Iraqi nation full of determination to battle Daesh,” Abadi pointed out.

The Iraqi prime minister further noted that Baghdad is after balanced relations with world countries, stressing that he will not compromise on his country’s interests with anyone.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (Photo by AP)

The victory over Daesh drew the ire of warmongers because peace prevents them from making fortune, Abadi said.

Last week, Abadi praised Hashd al-Sha’abi as the “integral” part of his country’s security system, stressing that the Baghdad government is determined to protect the pro-government force.

“The Popular Mobilization Units is a basic and impartial force, which will remain a part of the Iraqi security system. Our duty is to protect it,” Abadi said during a meeting with senior commanders of the force in Baghdad on July 22.

Hashd al-Sha’abi is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 groups, which are mainly Shia Muslims. The force reportedly numbers more than 100,000 fighters. Iraqi authorities say there are between 25,000 and 30,000 Sunni tribal fighters within its ranks in addition to Kurdish Izadi and Christian units.

The fighters have played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.

Iraq has repeatedly condemned allegations of sectarian nature against Hashd al-Sha'abi.

Last December, Baghdad warned Riyadh of the ramifications of meddling in Iraq’s internal affairs, after Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Iraq cannot achieve unity with the presence of the Popular Mobilization Units.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly labeled the PMU, which incorporates volunteer forces from different Iraqi factions and tribes, as a Shia movement and called for the dismantling of the group.

Last November, the Iraqi Parliament approved a law giving full legal status to Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters. It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the volunteer fighters under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.