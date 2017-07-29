The Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy has passed the general outlines of a motion to counter the terrorist and adventurous US measures in the region.

All members of the key committee on Saturday voted in favor of the motion’s general outlines during an extraordinary session, which was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Abbas Araqchi and Hassan Qashqavi.

The committee is likely to discuss the motion’s details next week.

Speaking to reporters, Araqchi stressed the importance of adopting an appropriate measure in response to the “hostile and malicious” US moves given their adverse consequences on the implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in July 2015.

There was a consensus among the members of the committee about the motion, he said and added that upon its final approval, the Islamic Republic would give a “firm and comprehensive” response to the US moves.

During the eighth meeting of the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission, which oversees the implementation of the JCPOA, in the Austrian capital of Vienna late in July, Iran informed the participants about the cases of the US violation of the deal, Araqchi said.

He emphasized that the parliamentary committee’s motion includes Iran’s reciprocal measures in the face of the US moves against the Islamic Republic.

It also envisages measures to support the Iranian Armed Forces and security forces as well as the country’s people who would be harmed by the US actions, the diplomat said.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.

On Thursday, the US Senate approved new sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which Iranian officials said violated the JCPOA. The US Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed more embargoes on Iranian companies after the country launched a satellite carrier rocket.

Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center on Thursday successfully launched its domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier, whose mission is to put Iranian satellites into the orbit.

Simorgh satellite carrier is able to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms at an orbit about 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Iran has repeatedly announced that its missile launches are not against UNSC Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.