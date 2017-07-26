The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says a recent military operation by the group against terrorists in the Syria-Lebanon border region, which resulted in significant victories for the Lebanese forces, was solely an internal issue and no other party outside Lebanon was involved in the case.

“The Arsal operation was solely decided by Hezbollah,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Wednesday, making a reference to the Lebanese border town, which was the epicenter of an anti-terror fight on the Syria-Lebanon border over the past week.

Elaborating on the significance of the operation, Nasrallah said the area that straddles the Lebanese-Syrian border was known for its harsh geographical features, saying Hezbollah forces and allies in the Lebanese and Syrian army made a great achievement by liberating key positions from the militants.

Nasrallah hailed the sacrifices made by the Lebanese military in the fight against terrorists, saying the army proved that it was a real partner for the resistance.

He said Lebanon’s military and security officials played a major role in the operation, adding that they facilitated victories against terrorists of al-Nusra Front in the Syria-Lebanon region.

Nasrallah said the operation to recapture the border area from Nusra, which is currently known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, was almost complete and nearly 100 percent of the territories that used to be controlled by the Takfiri terrorists were now liberated.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday that resistance fighters had regained control over Komail plains as well as Hamoudi, Baidar and Shoabat al-Nihla areas on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, located 124 kilometers (77 miles) northeast of the capital Beirut.

The photo taken on July 26, 2017 during a tour guided by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah shows members of the group manning an anti-aircraft gun mounted on a pick-up truck in a mountainous area around the Lebanese town of Arsal along the border with Syria. (AFP photo)

Hezbollah launched a major push last Friday to clear both sides of Lebanon's border with Syria of “armed terrorists.”

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh Takfiri terrorist groups overran Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces. They took 30 soldiers hostage, most of whom have been released.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several Daesh attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.