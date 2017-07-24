A civilian self-defense group says at least eight people are dead after female bombers attacked two displaced persons camps in northeastern Nigeria’s main city.

Spokesman Bello Danbatta tells The Associated Press that the attack started late Sunday night in Maiduguri and left another 15 people wounded.

The Nigeria-based extremist group Boko Haram often targets the city with bombers and increasingly has been using female ones.

Danbatta says one bomber sneaked into the Dalori camp and detonated, and two other attackers exploded on or near the camp’s perimeter fence.

Boko Haram’s eight-year militancy has killed more than 20,000 people, spilled into neighboring countries and created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

(Source: AP)