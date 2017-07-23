At least two people have been killed in a shooting at the Israel embassy in Amman following anti-Israeli protests in the Jordanian capital.

According media reports, two Jordanians were killed and one Israeli seriously injured in the Sunday incident which occurred outside the Israeli embassy, located in the city’s Rabiyeh neighborhood.

Security forces stand guard outside the Israeli embassy in the residential Rabiyeh neighborhood of the Jordanian capital Amman.

The heavily-protected area around the embassy has been sealed off by the police while security forces have been deployed throughout the compound which has so far been evacuated.

Local police said that the two killed Jordanians were working for a furniture firm and had entered the complex before the shooting began, and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Jordan has been the scene of severe public outrage against Israel since July 14 when the Tel Aviv regime bolstered security measures at al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets in Amman to protest against Israel’s installation of metal detectors at a site sacred which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.