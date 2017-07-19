The chief of France’s armed forces has quit following a dispute over military budget cuts with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pierre de Villiers released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that he was no longer able to sustain the country’s armed forces within the financial constraints being imposed on it.

"In the current circumstances I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defense force I believe is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people, today and tomorrow, and to sustain the aims of our country," said the 60-year-old general.

De Villiers' resignation came after a heated debate last week between him and the president as the country was gearing up for a military ceremony of the July 14 Bastille Day parade attended by US President Donald Trump.

During talks with the French President, de Villiers angrily protested a 850 million euro defense budget cut imposed by Macron in an attempt to curb state spending.

French General Pierre de Villiers arrives at the Élysée Palace in Paris on 13 July. (Photo by AFP)

General Francois Lecointre has been appointed to serve in his stead.

The French army is one of the largest armed forces in Europe. In addition to having thousands of troops deployed on French soil to protect key sites against terrorist attacks, it is deployed in great numbers throughout the world, in operations in countries such as Mali and Iraq.

“Our armies have been under great pressure for several years... with 30,000 troops in operational roles, day and night,” de Villiers said last week, while stressing that major operations were being canceled over the cuts.