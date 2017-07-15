Iran has censured the Israeli regime’s recent move to shut down al-Aqsa Mosque and cancel Friday prayers at the holy site, warning against the “dangerous repercussions” of such measures.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Saturday said the Israeli regime’s move runs counter to “fundamental principles of human rights and humanitarian law.”

In addition to all crimes and acts of aggression against and violations of the Palestinians’ basic rights, the Israeli regime has “targeted the religious freedom and rights of the Palestinian Muslims with a new alarming precedent, which will lead to dangerous consequences,” he added.

The Iranian spokesperson stressed the importance of the re-opening of al-Aqsa Mosque as soon as possible and called on all independent countries across the world and international circles to exert pressure on the Tal Aviv regime to observe “the least rights” of people in the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime on Friday shut down al-Aqsa Mosque after a deadly shooting at the holy mosque’s compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The gunfight took place just outside the Haram al-Sharif (Temple Mount) and left three Palestinians and two Israeli police officers dead.

Following the incident, the Israeli police closed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, briefly detained Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the grand mufti of Jerusalem al-Quds, and cancelled Muslim Friday prayers at the site.