Russia says it is against engaging in military operations or imposing further sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"It is of utmost importance for us, it is utterly clear for us, that any attempts to justify a military solution are inadmissible. They lead to unpredictable consequences for the region,” said Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov on Wednesday.

Safronkov made the remarks during a UN Security Council meeting called by the US over North Korea’s missile tests.

“In the very same manner, attempts to economically strangle North Korea are equally unacceptable as millions of people are in great humanitarian need. The UN plays its role here. There must be a depolarization of humanitarian efforts," he stated.

Read More:

"We call upon the DPRK as a voluntary, political decision to declare a moratorium on the testing of nuclear explosive devices and the testing of ballistic missiles, though the US and the Korean Republic at the same time should refrain from conducting full-scale joint training exercises," the Russian envoy added.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi also told the council that his country was against military action on North Korea.

"China has always been firmly opposed to chaos and conflict on the Korean peninsula. Military means must not be an option in this regard," he said.

US ready to US force against N Korea

Earlier in the day, the US announced that it was willing to use force to stop Pyongyang’s nuclear missile program.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley listens as Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, speaks during a Security Council meeting on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York City on July 5, 2017.

"One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction," said US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

She added the US would be proposing fresh UN sanctions on Pyongyang over the next few days, and warned it was also prepared to severe trade with whoever engaged in commerce with the North.

“Much of the burden of enforcing UN sanctions rests with China…We will work with China, we will work with any and every country that believes in peace. But we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day,” she added.

Unsettled by North Korean missile and nuclear programs, the US has adopted a war-like posture, sending a strike group and conducting joint military drills with North Korea’s regional adversaries Japan and South Korea.

The US also recently deployed an advanced missile system on South Korean soil to counter potential threats from the North, angering Pyongyang.