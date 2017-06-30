Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has hailed the liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul from the occupation of Daesh terrorist group after three years.

In a message to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday, the Iranian president extended his congratulations to him and the Iraqi nation over the “liberation of the biggest Daesh-controlled city in Iraq” and the breaking free from the “yoke of crime and violence” that had been unprecedented in recent centuries.

He added that this great victory was achieved thanks to cooperation, coordination, dedication and struggle by the Iraqi people, army soldiers and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), commonly known as Hashd al-Sha'abi, backed by neighboring countries.

Rouhani added that the major victory “shows the significance of a genuine fight against those criminals who cruelly displayed violence and murder in the name of Islam.”

He expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to continue with the all-out fight against these criminals across the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday, the Iraqi premier announced an end to Daesh's "state of falsehood" following the recapture of the historical Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the heart of Mosul.

"The return of al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret to the fold of the nation marks the end of the Daesh state of falsehood," Abadi said.

Steadfastness will uproot terrorism in Middle East

Rouhani also on Friday extended his congratulations to Iraqi President Fuad Masum on Mosul’s recapture, saying the continuation of such steadfastness in the fight against terrorism could lead to the elimination of the scourge, conclusion of war and killing and establishment of peace and security across the Middle East.

In a message to his Iraqi counterpart, the Iranian president added that positive developments in Iraq and the country’s relentless battle against terrorism and extremism were the outcomes of constant efforts by the Iraqi people and army forces with the help of neighboring countries in order to eradicate Daesh terrorist group and its supporters.

Mosul liberation promises better, brighter days

Also on Friday, the Iranian president in a tweet commended the liberation of Mosul after three years of occupation and violence.

It promises better and brighter days for the Iraqi people as for all in the region, Rouhani said on his official Twitter account.

Daesh extremists late on June 21 blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its Hadba (Hunchback) minaret.

Iraqi authorities and officials from the US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh terrorists said the destruction of the site, sometimes referred to as Iraq’s Tower of Pisa, is a sign of the extremists’ imminent loss of Mosul.

The Iraqi army forces have besieged the last Daesh positions in the southern areas of Old Mosul and they expect to purge the area of the terrorists by the next few days.