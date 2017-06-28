At least three militiamen loyal to Yemen's resigned president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have been killed when suspected members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) launched an attack against a military zone in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadhramaut.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that three Hadi loyalists “were killed in the attack on the first military zone in Qatn district, and the gunmen managed to get away.”

Militant groups such as the AQAP and Daesh have taken advantage of the chaos and breakdown of security in Yemen to tighten their grip on the southern and southeastern parts of the crisis-hit country in the wake of a deadly Saudi war.

Meanwhile, three Hadi loyalists sustained injuries when Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees struck their position in Yakhtal area of the Red Sea port city of Mukha in the southwestern province of Ta'izz on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great expense.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people, mostly civilians.