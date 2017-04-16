Yemenis have taken part in a mass rally in protest at Saudi Arabia’s ongoing airstrikes against the impoverished country.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yemen’s capital Sana’a on Sunday to decry Saudi Arabia’s bombing campaign, which has recently entered its third year.

"The people of Yemen are fully prepared to confront aggression no matter what its size, whatever its potential. The Yemeni people depend on God Almighty and rely on God and depend on the self-development that develops day after day, one period after another," said a protester.

"Men at the front of the army and the popular committees are facing aggression on foreign fronts. We also have a duty to confront those who work with this aggression from within," added another protester.

Read More:

The Saudi aggression, which allegedly seeks to restore Yemen's ex-government to power, has killed over 12,000 Yemenis, according to the latest tallies.

Yemeni rescue workers carry a victim on a stretcher amid the rubble of a destroyed building following Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sana’a on October 8, 2016.

Over the past two years, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has been running state affairs and defending the nation against the Saudi aggression.