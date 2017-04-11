The American oligarchs have taken control of the administration of US President Donald Trump, and now are pursuing a pro-Israel policy, says E. Michael Jones, a political analyst in Indiana.

Jones, a writer, former professor, media commentator and the current editor of the Culture Wars magazine, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Tuesday.

The US military fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at al-Shayrat airbase in Homs province in western Syria on April 7. Trump said he had ordered the strike in response to the April 4 chemical attack in the Arab country that he blamed on the Syrian government.

The US military claimed the airfield targeted was used to store chemical weapons and Syrian aircraft. This is while Damascus volunteered to destroy its chemical stockpile in 2014 following a poisonous attack outside the capital.

“What we’ve seen over the past week is a total betrayal of everyone who voted for Donald Trump in the past election. The slogan Donald Trump used to get elected was America First: that meant resorting the jobs, manufacturing jobs; it meant a withdrawal from the over-extended policy of wars in the Middle East,” Jones said.

“What we’ve seen with the Tomahawk missile attack on the Syrian airbase is a total repudiation of America First, and a total substantiation of the real policy of the Trump administration, which is Israel First,” he stated.

“Now Secretary Tillerson has already gone on record, before the election, as saying that there is no pint in pursuing the war in Syria, that Assad is not going to be removed,” the analyst noted.

“This is a total reversal of everything that he [Trump] said before the election, a total repudiation of the reason that everyone voted for Trump. And it is going to lead to disaster in the Middle East,” he said.

“What you are seeing here is the revenge of the oligarchs. The oligarchs have taken control of the Trump administration, and now are using it to pursue a policy of Israel First,” Jones concluded.