Syria has strongly condemned a US missile attack targeting an army airbase near Homs as an “act of aggression,” while Israel and Turkey hailed it and a foreign-backed terrorist coalition called for further attacks.

Some 60 US Tomahawk missiles were fires from US warships deployed to the Mediterranean at the Shayrat airfield southeast of Homs early Friday. A Syrian military source said the strikes led to “losses” as missiles hit airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi said US missile strikes serve the goals of "armed terrorist groups" and Daesh, reiterating that the "aggression" will not prevent the Syrain government from "fighting terrorism."

"This attack will not prevent us from continuing fighting terrorism. We are not surprised to see America and Israel supporting this terrorism," Barazi said in a phone interview with state television.

The foreign-backed National Coalition, an alliance of terrorist groups, said it "welcomes the strike" and urged Washington to neutralize Syria's ability to carry out air raids.

"We hope for more strikes... and that these are just the beginning," coalition spokesman Ahmad Ramadan was quoted by the French news agency AFP as saying.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office gave an early morning statement in praise of Washington’s military action against Syria, saying he supported "strong message" sent by US strikes.

US President Donald Trump said he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a chemical weapons attack was allegedly launched this week.

The Pentagon said the Russians deployed to the targeted military facility were given prior notice, and that the missiles did not hit sections of the airbase where Moscow’s forces were reportedly present.

There has been no immediate reaction from Moscow.

