Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned about a “Zionist plot” to corrupt the involvement of women in the society.

The Leader made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Fatimah (AS), the daughter of the Prophet of Islam. Hazrat Fatemeh was the wife of Imam Ali, the first Imam of Shia Muslims, and is referred to as a role model for Muslim women.

“Making women a commodity and an object of gratification in the Western world is most likely among the Zionist plots aiming to destroy the human society,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Men and women are no different when it comes to “ascendance to spiritual positions, the power of leadership and the capability to lead humankind,” the Leader added.

The Leader also warned against following the Western version of gender equality, saying it has led to corruption.

"Today, Western thinkers and those who pursue issues such as gender equality regret the corruption which it has brought about," Ayatollah Khamenei said.