An Israeli policeman has killed a Palestinian, who had reportedly attacked him and his colleague on duty, prompting a “struggle” with them.

The fatality was caused in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds on Monday, said Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

She claimed the law enforcement agents suffered minor injuries during the incident. The attacker was identified as a 26-year-old Arab resident of East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Medics remove the body of a Palestinian shot and killed after allegedly attacking two Israeli policemen in East Jerusalem al-Quds’ Old City, March 13, 2017.

The occupied Palestinian territories of East al-Quds and West Bank have been the scene of constant often deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The melee erupted in August 2015 after Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the compound of al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City.

Around 285 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of October that year, when tensions escalated.

The compound is of religious significance to Muslims, Jews, and Christians. The unrest has earned the title the Third Intifada (Uprising) against the occupying regime. It follows in the footsteps of the first such uprising between 1987 and 1993, and the second one in the 2000s.