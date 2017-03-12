Keeping up Saudi Arabia’s unabated warfare against Yemen, the kingdom's warplanes have killed three people in the west-central Sana’a Province.

The Sunday attack targeted a car in a residential area of the province’s Nihm District where two other people also suffered injuries.

Since March 2015, the Saudi Royal Air Force has been pounding targets across Yemen to bring the country’s former government back to power.

The government resigned earlier that year amid political instability. Its head Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is strictly allied with Riyadh, fled to the Saudi capital in spite of appeals to him to stay. He returned to the southern city of Aden after a few months.

Over 12,000 have died since the onset of the Saudi invasion.

The most recent of the attacks to capture rare international coverage took place on Friday, when Saudi fighter planes struck a marketplace in the western city of Hudaydah, killing 26 civilians.

Later, footage appeared of the aftermath, showing the area strewn with bodies charred and mutilated beyond recognition.