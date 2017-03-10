Iran has dismissed as baseless and hackneyed claims by the Arab League foreign ministers about the ownership of the three Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

“Iran’s sovereignty over these islands is an undeniable and eternal reality,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday.

He added that such false allegations and statements can never undermine Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands.

The Iranian spokesperson also rejected as groundless claims about the Islamic Republic’s interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never interfered in the internal affairs of any country and feels no need at all for such interference,” Qassemi pointed out.

He added that leveling such irrelevant charges against Iran has turned into a fruitless effort by some countries at playing a blame game over their domestic issues and a failed attempt to free themselves from the quagmire that they have put themselves in.

The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the Arab League would exercise greater vigilance and focus on the fundamental objectives behind its establishment by abstaining from spending undue time and money on rehashing baseless claims.

The islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa have always been part of Iran historically, the proof of which can be found in and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid baseless claims to the islands.