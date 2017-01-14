The leader of Britain’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, says has plans similar to those of US President-elect Donald Trump to challenge the United Kingdom’s “rigged” political system.

In an address on Saturday morning, Corbyn said the Leave campaign, which won the Brexit vote on June 23, and Trump “both recognized the system was broken and the people weren’t being listened to.”

"Recognizing that your car won’t start, however, is one thing, knowing how to fix it is another. Labour is going to call time on this rigged system. Because power is in the wrong hands," Corbyn said in his speech to the Fabian Society conference, during which he used the word "rigged" for ten times.

"The way this country is run is lopsided, unbalanced and unfair," the Labour leader said. "The truth is the system simply doesn’t work for the vast majority of people.”

Corbyn said under his leadership, the Labour Party “stands for a complete break with this rigged system,” and vowed to take his country out of the "grip of vested interests."

One senior aide to the leftist politician, said earlier that Corbyn had taken “a whole new approach” and that he would now be "a lot clearer about calling out the injustices and failures of the political and economic establishment."

Another ally of Corbyn, Ken Livingstone, recently compared the Labour leader to Trump.

"He's a bit like Donald Trump…He [Corbyn] says what he thinks and believes and that is what people will relate to,” the former mayor of London told Sky News on Friday.