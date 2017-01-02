Democratic lawmakers are set to take on eight of the appointments by US President-elect Donald Trump for his cabinet ahead of his inauguration later this month.

In a Sunday statement, incoming Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer from New York told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, that the Democrats will especially target the eight.

“Any attempt by Republicans to have a series of rushed, truncated hearings before Inauguration Day and before the Congress and public have adequate information on all of them is something Democrats will vehemently resist," said the senator (pictured below).

The Democrats will target Russia-friendly ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump’s choice for secretary of state; Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, his pick for attorney general; South Carolina Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney, tapped to lead the Office of Management and Budget; and Betsy DeVos, selected to serve as education secretary.

Their list also includes Georgia Republican Representative Tom Price, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Andrew Puzder, a restaurant executive set to serve as labor secretary, Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner set to serve as treasury secretary, and finally, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"If Republicans think they can quickly jam through a whole slate of nominees without a fair hearing process, they’re sorely mistaken," Schumer noted, adding that the future president’s picks "would break key campaign promises and have made billions off the industries they’d be tasked with regulating.”

He stated that for each pick, two days are needed and no more than two should face hearing in the course of a week.

Trump has come under fire for appointing billionaires and insiders in the his administration, despite his promises during the campaign for the 2016 election.