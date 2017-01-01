US President –elect Donald Trump is gaining wins both at home and abroad, says his spokesman while talking about Russia.

During an interview in a Sunday segment of ABC’s “This Week," Sean Spicer indicated that Russia’s announced delay for retaliation against Washington over the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomatic personnel is considered a victory for the future president.

“So everyone wants to talk about the tweets that he sends but I want to focus on the action that he’s getting. Donald Trump’s not president yet and he’s getting action, successes and wins both abroad and here at home,” said Trump’s incoming White House spokesman.

In the run-up to the 2016 vote, WikiLeaks kept releasing batches of emails from the campaign of Trump’s opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as the Democratic National Committee.

Democrats pointed the finger at Russia, an allegation later confirmed by the FBI and the CIA.

Moscow’s alleged hacking efforts in favor of the New York billionaire led to expulsion of 35 Russian diplomatic personnel and the closure of Russia’s estates in Maryland and New York by the administration of President Barack Obama.

“I think one of the questions that we have is, why the magnitude of this?” Spicer said. “I mean you look at 35 people being expelled, two sites being closed down, the question is, is that response in proportion to the actions taken?”

Speaking to reporters at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Saturday, Trump indicated that he has information about the Russian hacking which he would reveal on "Tuesday or Wednesday."

Shifting focus to another ‘influence’

Turning a question about Russia around, Spicer further suggested that Clinton should also be probed for her role in influencing the 2016 presidential race, referring to her access to questions prior to a primary debate in the run-up to the November 8 vote.

“When are we going to start talking about the other side of this? Which is: What did Hillary Clinton do to influence the election? Is she being punished in any way?” he asked. "The fact is that everyone wants to make Donald Trump admit to certain things… But the fact of the matter is, we’re having part of a conversation. Why aren’t we talking about ... other influences on the election?”

The allegation that Clinton had been given the questions arose from documents leaked by the WikiLeaks, too.

“Why aren’t we talking about Hillary Clinton getting debate questions ahead of time? That’s a pretty valid attempt to influence an election," he continued. “I can tell you this, if my boss at the time, Reince Priebus, had gotten the debate questions, and handed them off, he would have been driven out of this town on a stake, and Donald Trump would have been vilified. No one wants to ask those questions now."

Spicer formerly worked for the Republican National Committee as the chief strategist and communications director.