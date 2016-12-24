Thousands of people have taken to the streets in South Korea dressed as Santa Claus calling for the immediate dismissal of President Park Geun-hye over a major corruption scandal.

The Saturday night protest marked the ninth week of rallies being held against Park who has been accused of involvement in an influence-peddling case, in which she allegedly colluded with a long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil to pressure major corporations to contribute money to non-profit foundations that supported presidential initiatives.

The protesters chanted "Arrest Park immediately!" and sang Christmas songs whose lyrics changed to mock Park.

People dressed in Santa costumes attend a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, December 24, 2016.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court commenced deliberations on a legislative impeachment vote for Park on Thursday. If the impeachment vote is confirmed, Park will become the first elected president in the country to be forced out of office.

The demonstrators marched towards Seoul’s presidential office carrying a banner which read "It'll be a Merry Christmas if Park Geun-hye steps down!"

A child sitting on his father's shoulder holds a candlelight during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, December 24, 2016.

"Our wish is to see the immediate resignation [of the president], but it hasn't been granted. Therefore, we will continue to hold up the candles. Today, marking Christmas's spirit, we're dressed as Santa Claus and will march to the presidential office to present shackles to President Park Geun-hye," said a protester.

A boy is surrounded by people dressed in Santa costumes during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, December 24, 2016.

"With a vigorous effort of many people like this, I hope we can soon live in a healthy nation without shame by promptly ending this impeached government," said another protester.

Park, whose father ruled South Korea for 18 years after seizing power in a 1961 coup, has denied misconduct in the case but nevertheless apologized for being careless in her ties with Choi, who is facing her own trial.