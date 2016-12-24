Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says ties with the UN will be reassessed now that the Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a halt on building illegal settlements.

“I instructed the foreign ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of UN institutions and the presence of UN representatives in Israel,” said Netanyahu on Saturday.

On Friday, the UNSC Resolution 2334 was passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention -- by the US. It condemned the establishment of settlements by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories a "flagrant violation under international law," which it said was “dangerously imperiling the viability” of peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The decision that was taken was biased and shameful, but we will withstand it," added Netanyahu. “I have already instructed to stop about 30m shekels (£6.3m) in funding to five UN institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel ... and there is more to come,” he added.

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote at the UN headquarters on December 23, 2016, in favor of condemning Israel for its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. (Photo by AP)

Earlier, Netanyahu said that the administration of US President Barack Obama had allowed the UNSC to pass the resolution by refusing to veto it.

More than half a million Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank including East Jerusalem al-Quds. The international community regards the settlements as illegal as they are built on private Palestinian lands. Israel has defied international calls for a halt to its settlement activities.