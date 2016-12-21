At least 19 protesters have been killed in recent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, amid growing tensions over the refusal of President Joseph Kabila to quit after the expiration of his term in office.

According to a UN provisional toll on Wednesday, at least 45 demonstrators have also been injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces since Tuesday.

Reports of the death toll are different.

Human Rights Watch said security forces had killed at least 26 demonstrators in the capital and arrested scores of others.

The government said nine people had been killed in Kinshasa.

On Tuesday, the director of the UN mission in the DR Congo, Maman Sambo Sidikou, said his office had documented 113 arrests of opposition leaders and civil society activists, human rights campaigners and journalists by police and intelligence authorities since December 16.

Fears are growing about the eruption of new violence across the country.

State television recently announced the establishment of a new government in line with an October deal between the ruling party and tiny opposition groups to leave Kabila in office pending elections in April 2018.

The photo taken on October 19, 2016, shows a policeman walking in front of a police truck in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa. (Photo by AFP)

Germany suspends aid talks with Congo

On Wednesday, Germany's foreign office confirmed that Berlin had indefinitely postponed talks on development aid to the DR Congo against the backdrop of President Kabila's staying in power.

"From now on, the Congolese government's scope for action will be restricted," the German foreign office said in a statement.

"The negotiations on development cooperation scheduled to take place next year will be postponed indefinitely. The German government reserves the right to take further steps."