British Prime Minister Theresa May says the country’s lawmakers will have no say in the final Brexit deal.

The premier told MPs Tuesday that she is focusing on “delivering on the vote of the British people – which is that we will be leaving the European Union.”

Tasked with transitioning Britain out of the European Union following a referendum in June, May refused three times to guarantee that the lawmakers would have a say in a final deal, backtracking on an apparent pledge she had made earlier.

Instead, the lawmakers could influence Britain’s new relationship with the EU by passing the Great Repeal Bill by 2019.

In a landmark referendum held on June 23, nearly 52 percent of British voters, amounting to more than 17 million citizens, opted to leave the EU, a decision that sent shock waves throughout the world.

Those in favor of a British withdrawal from the EU argued that outside the bloc, London would be better positioned to conduct its own trade negotiations, better able to control immigration and free from what they believe to be excessive EU regulations and bureaucracy.

Those in favor of remaining in the bloc believed that leaving it would risk the UK's prosperity, diminish its influence over world affairs, and result in trade barriers between the UK and the EU.

The two-year exit process is set to kick off by triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty next year.

Back in October, the Downing Street had indicated that MPs have a high chance of influencing the final deal while Brexit Secretary David Davis said last week that disregarding MPs for the matter would be “inconceivable.”